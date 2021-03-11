Two Walton teens face felony charges

Mar. 11—Delaware County's sheriff said two Walton girls were arrested on felony arson charges.

According to a media release from Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, the charges followed the investigation of incidents that occurred in late January.

Deputies responded on Jan. 24 to a Walton residence where it was reported that a vehicle "sustained extensive damage and a garage being forcefully entered and a fire had been maintained within a garage the previous night."

According to the release, an investigation revealed that the victim's vehicle was intentionally damaged by a 17-year-old female. Police said the doors of a garage on the property were then kicked in by a second 17-year-old female. The girls entered the building and "recklessly caused minor damage to the garage by intentionally starting a bonfire inside that structure," according to the release.

Deputies arrested and charged the first girl on March 8 with fourth-degree arson and decond-degree criminal mischief in relation to the fire and causing more than $3,000 in damages to the vehicle. The second girl was arrested and charged with fourth-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief in relation to the fire and for causing more than $250 damages to the garage by kicking in the garage door.

Both girls were issued appearance tickets directing them to appear in the Delaware County Court, Youth Part.