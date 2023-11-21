Two wanted for alleged Dollar General theft on Sans Souci

HANOVER TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects who stole from Dollar General on the San Souci Parkway.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, officers were called to investigate a retail theft from Dollar General located at 800 Sans Souci Parkway

Police say the suspects left the store without paying for $81.23 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video showed the suspects leaving in a blue Ford Escape with plastic covering the front passenger side window.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Hanover Twp. Police at 570-825-1254.

