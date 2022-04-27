Two wanted teens apprehended in Mt. Juliet

Apr. 26—Two teens wanted in connection for crimes in Davidson County were apprehended by local law enforcement on Saturday. Had they not wrecked their vehicle, the whole incident might never have come to light.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department's public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, a single-vehicle wreck involving a Ford Explorer occurred near mile marker No. 224 on Interstate 40 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

"We received a call from a passerby about the crash," Chandler said. "There was no pursuit (that led to a wreck)."

When the first officer that responded to the scene processed the vehicle's tag information, it came back as stolen out of Nashville. Reports indicated that the owner left the keys inside the car.

Two suspects reportedly ran from the scene, prompting MJPD and personnel from the Wilson County Sheriff's Office to establish a containment zone in the general vicinity of the wreck. Ultimately, the two teens were caught on a parcel of agricultural land near Carver Lane.

The names of the two teens, who were apprehended, have not been released. However, MJPD has identified them as "two 16-year-old males, listed as armed and dangerous, and missing from Nashville."

One teen was allegedly armed with a stolen handgun from Nashville, and the other teen carried a wanted designation from Franklin County.

Get-away thwarted?

A possible get-away vehicle and accomplice was detected by Mt. Juliet's Guardian Shield license-plate-reader system.

According to Chandler, a Jeep Liberty that had been reported stolen from Nashville, "entered the search area."

Officers pursued the vehicle out of the city, but Chandler indicated that the pursuit was discontinued due to speed.

Although the vehicle was never stopped, nor the driver apprehended, Chandler said that they felt comfortable in the assertion that it had arrived to potentially pick up the two teens that were caught.

"It showed up right to the search area, which was an isolated, uncommon location," Chandler said.