Two warehouses in Belton evacuated after active shooter report; no suspect, victims found

No suspects, victims or weapons were found Tuesday after officers responded to a report of an active shooter at a warehouse in Belton, according to police.

The incident was initially reported to emergency dispatch at 10:49 a.m.

Officers cleared two buildings, Belton Police Department Lt. Dan Davis said, at Chewy and Saddle Creek, a logistics company.

“These warehouses are extremely large and they’re going to take quite some time to thoroughly clear and ensure that everybody is safe — employees and the public,” Davis said at a news briefing.

An employee with Saddle Creek heard something about an active shooter over an internal communications radio that prompted him to call 911. The source remains unknown, Davis said. Belton police arrived in less than three minutes as employees were filing out of the building.

“It was obvious that the employees had received training on how to evacuate the building and how to deal with a potential situation like this,” Davis said.

Law enforcement conducted an initial assessment of all the buildings and did not find any victims, suspects or weapons. Police went through the complex a second time, checking every “nook and cranny” of the facility before declaring it safe for employees to return, he said.

Live video streamed online from a KMBC television news helicopter showed dozens of people and several law enforcement vehicles in the facility’s parking lot as the investigation continued.

Davis said the scene was cleared and employees were allowed back inside at 1 p.m.