Two warming centers to open over weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hub’s Warming Centers for the unhoused community will open this weekend due to the expected cold weather.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

The Hub will be open from Saturday, February 17 at 10 p.m. until Sunday, February 18 at 8 a.m.

The following two locations will be available for guests:

Hospitality Hub (590 Washington Avenue) – For single women and families

Green Law Community Center ( 190 Mill Road) – For single men and couples

MATA will provide transportation to both locations. To request pick-ups, call 901-297-1680 during the warming center hours.

Guest will also need to check in when they arrive, but IDs are not required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.