Two Warrenville men charged with attempted murder, armed robbery

Jun. 15—Two Warrenville men were arrested Monday in relation to a shooting incident near Augusta Road.

Kayven Craig Rearden, 18, and Tyler Lee Tinsley, 17, were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

The complainant stated that he was walking on Augusta Road when a white Nissan approached him. He said the suspect in the back seat, identified as Tinsley, pointed a gun at him in an attempt to rob him, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The complainant ran away and Tinsley reportedly shot at him from the back seat. The Nissan caught back up with the complainant and then the second suspect, identified as Rearden, shot at him, according to the report.

The suspects were approaching the complainant on foot when deputies arrived. They evaded police in their vehicle.

A felony stop was conducted and both suspects were arrested.

After a vehicle search, an open beer was found in the vehicle. Rearden, the driver, was also charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and violation of a beginner's permit, according to the report.