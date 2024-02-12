Two Warrick County Commissioners facing primary challengers amidst criminal investigations

BOONVILLE, Ind. — Two of the three Warrick County Commissioners arrested on felonies last week are up for re-election this year, and both will face primary challenges from other Republicans.

Terry Phillippe, Dan Saylor and Robert Johnson were all briefly taken into custody this past Thursday in the increasingly long shadow of an investigation into Warrick County Animal Control. The three are charged with official misconduct and obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies and one misdemeanor count of false informing, court records show. Phillippe faces an additional charge of perjury.

Saylor and Johnson have both filed for their reelection campaigns, while Phillippe is in the middle of his second term on the commission. The campaigns, and all three's current time on the commission, can continue under Indiana law.

But they'll both have competition from within their own party, as well as one Democrat.

Warrick County Commissioner District 1

Saylor filed for his reelction on Jan. 17.

He's joined on the ballot by Sarah Millis-Seaton, who filed on Feb. 9. She was originally going to run for county council, but withdrew to enter the commissioner race.

Seaton, who is currently the Warrick County coroner, made a public Facebook post about her decision to run.

She said it was not a statement against the current officeholder, or the other candidate, but a call for change.

"I am not here to throw shade on the current office holders, but rather to shed light on the practices that have gone unchecked in the upper levels of our county government," she stated. "There are procedures and protocols in place to protect the best interest of the public, and I think recent events lead all to question if these procedures and protocols are being followed appropriately."

Richard Reid, the current Warrick County Council District 2 representative, filed to run on Feb. 7.

Reid held the District 1 county commission seat from 2013 to 2016.

Warrick County Commissioner District 3

Johnson filed for re-election the same day as Saylor, on Jan. 17.

He was beat to the Warrick County Courthouse for filin, by Republican Steve Spinks and Democrat Tony Curtis. Both filed Jan. 11.

Spinks has served as a member of the Skelton Township Board in Warrick County.

Next to file was Stacey Franz on Feb. 8.

Franz posted to her campaign page on Facebook that Warrick County needs leadership.

"I love Warrick County and as we look beyond where we are now, working together I believe our best days are ahead of us," she stated.

The last to file in the District 3 race was Republican Charles Heck on Feb. 9.

What have the commissioners in office said about their charges?

In a news release last week, the commissioners said they were unaware of the "specific nature of the charges."

“The Commissioners do not believe they did anything incorrectly during this investigation, and worked diligently to address problems at Animal Control," commissioners attorney Anthony Long said. "They are anxious to review the probable cause affidavit and they look forward to having light shed on this situation. Terry Phillipe, Robert Johnson and Dan Saylor are dedicated public servants who work tirelessly to improve life for citizens in Warrick County, and we look forward to and expect their complete exoneration.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Two Warrick County Commissioners face primary opponents in May