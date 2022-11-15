UPDATE: Two Waseca shooting suspects face attempted murder charges

Nov. 14—WASECA — Two Waseca men face attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon charges after last week's reported shooting.

Anthony Deshawn Coleman, 29, and Khalee Ahmad Fox, 27, were charged Monday in Waseca County District Court. The charges are both felonies, with the first-degree attempted murder charge indicating the incident was premeditated.

A criminal complaint states the reported target of the Thursday shooting was unharmed, although the man's vehicle had shattered windows on the rear driver side and bullet holes on passenger side panels.

According to police, the man pulled into the back parking lot behind Barden's Bar, where Fox approached him. Fox and the man had a history, the complaint states.

The man said he started backing up, saw Fox run into the bar, then heard "tings" and saw Coleman firing at him. He then reported Fox came back and put his arm through the open vehicle window, at which time the man heard "boom boom boom," according to the complaint.

Police asked the man if he saw a gun in Fox's hand, and the man said Fox was the only person he saw behind him after hearing the booms.

A caller who lived nearby told police she heard about 10 gunshots total, seven to start then three more about 30 to 60 seconds later.

Police located Coleman and Fox as passengers in an SUV afterward. Three women were in the vehicle.

Coleman reportedly had a 9 mm bullet and a shell casing on him at the time of his arrest, according to the complaint.

A woman in the bar during the incident said Fox and Coleman were outside in the alley area when the gunshots went off. Police say she told them Coleman came in at one point to retrieve three women before leaving.

Fox and Coleman's initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 28.

