Two Washington men charged in large-scale Tulare County drug trafficking bust

Two Washington men accused of trafficking a "large quantity" of fentanyl in Tulare County have been charged in the case that made headlines in late last month.

On June 24, Tulare County investigators were called by California Highway Patrol officers to help with a traffic stop. CHP stopped the suspects' vehicle near Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue, according to sheriff's officials.

During their investigation, the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit (HIDTA) found 150 packages, each package contained 1,000 fentanyl pills.

According to sheriff's officials, each pill sells for roughly $5, making the street value of the seizure $750,000.

Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, were arrested and booked into Tulare County Pretrial Facility. Based on the amount of drugs seized, their bail was set at $1 million.

However, when Tulare County Probation Department submitted a pre-trial risk assessment of the suspects to the Tulare County Superior Court, the men were classified as “low risk" and released on their own recognizance.

DA and Tulare County sheriff officials say they weren't consulted regarding the release.

The decision to release the suspects prompted Sheriff Mike Boudreaux to speak out against California crime reform.

"I didn't learn about the order until it was far too late," Boudreaux told Fox News anchors. "I couldn't believe we had 150,00 fentanyl pills — one of the most dangerous epidemics facing our nation today, with people in custody that we may potentially be able to impact the future of this type of drug trafficking organization… and we let them go."

Boudreaux said that law enforcement needed to be "hard on crime" and hold people accused of crimes accountable.

Following Boudreaux's appearance on Fox News, his detectives submitted an evidence report from the incident to the district attorney's office for review.

Prosecutors filed a four-count complaint against both men.

They face one count of sale/transportation/offer to sell controlled substance — fentanyl, one count of transport for sale/non-contiguous county — cocaine with the special allegations that the weight exceeded one kilogram, one count of sale/transportation/offer to sell controlled substance – cocaine with the special allegations that the weight exceeded one kilogram, and one count of false compartment activity.

If convicted on all counts, Zendejas and Madrigal face up to 14 years in state prison.

Prosecutors also requested a hearing regarding bail.

During the hearing, Judge Nathan Leedy issued arrest warrants for the men. The court also set bail at $2.15 million.

The men are expected back in court on July 21. After being released from jail, law enforcement officers haven't been able to locate the defendants.

If the public has information regarding Zendejas and Madrigal's whereabouts, call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and manages content for the Salinas Californian.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Two men charged in Tulare County fentanyl trafficking bust