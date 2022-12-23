Two Waterbury men indicted on federal cocaine trafficking charges

Two Waterbury men were indicted by a federal grand jury on cocaine trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

An investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department allege that Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, both of Waterbury, were trafficking large quantities of cocaine, according to court records.

Jusino-Rodriguez and Ferrer are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, which was returned by a grand jury on Dec. 7, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Both men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life for the first charge and a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 for the second charge.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 20, when investigators executed court-authorized search warrants of three locations in Waterbury. During the searches, police seized six kilograms of cocaine, nine firearms including an AR-15 assault rifle, a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and over $132,000 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on that date and released on bond.

In total, investigators have seized around 18 kilograms of cocaine during their investigation into this case, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The indictment was unsealed following Ferrer’s arrested on Dec. 21 on federal charges, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Jusino-Rodriguez was arrested on the indictment on Dec. 14. Both are in custody pending trial.