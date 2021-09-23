Two Watertown residents face firearm possession charges after I-81 traffic stop

Sep. 23—WATERTOWN — Two Watertown residents face weapon possession charges following a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 81.

Tyrease P. Kimmons, 22, is charged by state police with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies. A passenger in the vehicle, Elaine M. Permillion, 31, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Troopers said they stopped a 2010 Dodge Charger at an unspecified location for an unspecified traffic violation. During an interview with Mr. Kimmons, it was learned that he is currently on federal probation as a result of a 2019 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation and arrest.

In that previous matter, Mr. Kimmons had admitted in federal court that he possessed stolen firearms at his barracks at Fort Drum. The guns had been given to him by two other soldiers who had stolen them during burglaries at Bowman's Gun Shop, 337 County Route 11, Gouverneur, and Graham's Gun Shop, 13 Second St., DeKalb Junction.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kimmons gave troopers permission to search his vehicle and a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol was allegedly located in the center console. Troopers said an inspection of the handgun revealed that it contained an illegal high-capacity magazine.

Mr. Kimmons was taken to the Oswego County Jail for centralized arraignment. Ms. Permillion was released with an appearance ticket.