Two Waukegan men arrested in North Chicago homicide

Two Waukegan men have been charged with murder in the Friday killing of a North Chicago woman.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators and the North Chicago police department arrested Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, and Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, according to a news release.

Early Friday morning, North Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired on Victoria Avenue and found a woman with major injuries in a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed Calihua-Rodriguez had a previous relationship with the victim, authorities said.

The relationship ended leaving Calihua-Rodriguez upset, so he decided to hire Chavarin-Plazola to kill the victim, according to the Major Crime Task Force release.

Chavarin-Plazola shot and killed the victim, authorities said. He also attempted to kill a second person who was entering the vehicle with the victim, but missed, the release said.

Calihua-Rodriguez was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire and attempt first-degree murder by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, officials said.

Chavarin-Plazola was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the release.

The Lake County coroner’s office was still attempting Monday to notify the victim’s next of kin and had yet to release her name.

