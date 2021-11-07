Two Wauwatosa police officers were shot inside a Radisson Hotel late Saturday

Two Wauwatosa police officers were shot inside a Wauwatosa hotel late Saturday night.

Both officers received non-life-threatening injuries, and a male suspect was taken into custody for the shooting, according to police.

The shooting occurred at the Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West, at 2303 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. Officers responded to a report of shots fired there at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers got to the hotel, witnesses told them the shots had come from the second floor.

"As officers began to check that floor, a suspect fired at officers," a news release from the department said, and two police officers were struck before police arrested the suspect.

"An extensive search of the hotel was conducted by additional responding officers and no other injuries were reported," the news release said.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team was investigating the incident.

Wauwatosa police public information officer Abby Pavlik said the department will likely release more information about the incident on Monday, Nov. 8.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital and were in stable condition. Police did not release their names or the name of the suspect in custody.

