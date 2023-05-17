Two-week police wait to raid Nicola Sturgeon home was ‘nothing out of the ordinary’, Humza Yousaf insists

Police search the Glasgow home of Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive on 5 April - Wattie Cheung

Humza Yousaf has insisted Police Scotland having to wait two weeks before being granted permission to raid Nicola Sturgeon’s home was nothing “out of the ordinary”.

The First Minister said he did not believe that there was “any particular reason” that was unusual for officers having to wait between March 20 and April 3 for a search warrant to be approved.

This meant that the raid did not occur until after the SNP leadership contest concluded and Mr Yousaf was installed as First Minister. He had cast himself as the Sturgeon continuity candidate.

But Mr Yousaf insisted the Crown Office would not base the timing of the warrant on “election contests or politics” and the Scottish Government would “would never dream of interfering”.

The First Minister also claimed that SNP members would “dig deep” to fund another independence referendum campaign despite the police investigation into the party’s finances.

He said that the party would “without a doubt” have the necessary funds for next year’s general election campaign, in which it is predicted to lose a slew of seats to Labour.

His intervention came the day after a former Scottish Justice Secretary said the Scottish Government should appoint a judge to examine whether “political considerations” were to blame for officers having to wait for the search warrant.

Kenny MacAskill, an Alba Party MP, said an inquiry was required “to restore trust and confidence” in the Crown Office and reassure the public.

Humza Yousaf insisted the Crown Office would not base the timing of the warrant on “election contests or politics” - Euan Cherry/PA

It has emerged that the Crown Office was informed on March 20 that police wanted to search the home Ms Sturgeon shares with her husband, Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive. At that point there was still a week to go in the SNP’s fractious leadership contest.

However, the application for a search warrant was only approved by a sheriff on April 3, a week after the contest ended. Police raided Ms Sturgeon’s home early on the morning of April 5 and conducted a two-day search.

Mr Murrell was arrested and later released without charge pending further inquiries. Officers also searched the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh and seized a luxury motorhome from outside the home of Mr Murrell’s elderly mother in Dunfermline, Fife.

‘Fundamental questions’

The Tories have said the case raised “fundamental questions” about the role of Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, who heads the Crown Office while also sitting as a Scottish Government minister in Cabinet.

Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she and her deputy, the Solicitor General, recuse themselves from “any decision that has to do with a politician”.

He said: “It’s really important, of course, that these processes and these questions that you’ve got around process are for the Crown.

“I don’t believe that there will be any particular reason out of the ordinary that it would take that time but, again, it would be a question for the Crown Office.”

Pressed that SNP members may have considered a police raid on Ms Sturgeon’s house “relevant in casting their vote”, he insisted that the timing would have been based on “what is appropriate to the Crown”.

Mr Yousaf added: “So really what you're asking me to do is make an inference about a process that has nothing to do with me. I have no involvement in it.”

Since July 2021, Police Scotland has been examining the SNP’s handling of more than £600,000 in donations raised in 2017 for a second independence referendum.

Supporters made complaints when accounts lodged with Companies House in 2020 appeared to show the SNP only had £97,000 in the bank despite the referendum never having been held.

But Mr Yousaf insisted members could trust the party with their money, saying: “Although we’ll, of course, look to donations and so forth like other political parties do, we will rely on a grassroots membership to raise those funds for a future independence referendum and no doubt that our members will dig deep.”

He said the party’s new auditors are “confident” of meeting a deadline of the end of this month to file the Westminster group’s accounts to ensure it does not lose out on £1.2 million of parliamentary funding.

