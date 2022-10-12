Two week Somerset County trial: Double murder, four defendants, five defense lawyers, two prosecutors, dozens of witnesses

Wednesday was the start of what may very well be the first trial of its kind in Somerset County — two murder victims, four defendants, five defense attorneys, two state prosecutors and approximately 49 witnesses, according to court officials.

The crime

The crime crossed Cambria and Somerset counties lines, involved kidnapping and torture and shooting to death of two friends, James Smith, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, of Duncansville, in March 2017.

The defendants are accused of various roles in torturing the two friends in the basement of a Johnstown house, and then driving Smith and Staniszewski to a wooded area along Ligonier Pike in Conemaugh Township where the men were shot to death.

Smith and Staniszewski allegedly stole a large quantity of drugs and money from a “stash house" in Johnstown belonging to a member of the East Main Money Gang based out of Columbus, Ohio.

The defendants

Devon Lee David Wyrick, 28, Hollidaysburg, formerly Columbus, Ohio

Samson Ezekiel Washington, 30, Johnstown

Deandre Callender, 29, Somerset

Marekus Edward Benson, 32, Johnstown

The Jury

About 100 county residents, out of an original summons of about 250, are prospective jurors and will be chosen throughout the day, according to Somerset County Court Administrator Tammy Escalera.

Jury box in Somerset County Courthouse

Over the next two weeks, those Somerset County residents selected to sit on the jury will hear opening statements by defense and prosecuting attorneys. Next will be testimony by witnesses from both sides that may include the defendants, who are not legally obligated to testify. Up to seven witnesses a day may be heard, according to court documents. Following comes closing statements by both sides before the presiding judge charges the jury on the crimes they will consider in the case. Jurors must find each defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of all the elements of each crime. Otherwise, they must find them not guilty. Last, the jurors will go into a small room to deliberate and make their decision, return to the courtroom, where their decision will be read aloud in the record by a representative of the county clerk of courts.

The security

Security has been tripled at the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas over the trial that began scheduled for seven days, but could run nine days, depending on how long jury deliberation takes, according to law enforcement officials.

The defendants are alleged to be connected with the East Main Money Gang out of Columbus, Ohio.

The investigation

Family members of Smith and Staniszewski filed missing persons reports with the state police within days of their disappearance. Police found an abandoned vehicle identified by Smith’s and Staniszewski’s families as the one the two men were last seen in together about a half-mile from where their remains would be discovered by a hunter the following September in 2018. Their remains were identified by law enforcement forensics shortly afterwards. Washington and Wyrick were arrested and charged in the case two months later. Benson and Callender were charged in May 2021.

The charges

The defendants are charged with felony conspiracy, criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The prosecutors

Prosecuting are Evan Anthony Lowry II and Kara Rice of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Lowry started his legal career in the Allegheny District Attorney's Office in 2010 and moved into the Attorney General's Office eight years later. In 2020 he was promoted to senior deputy attorney.

Rice was assistant district attorney in Mercer and Allegheny counties for the past 15 years before becoming a deputy attorney general.

The defense attorneys

Pittsburgh attorney Jaclyn Shaw and Ebensburg attorney Ashlan Clark represents Washington.

Somerset attorney Matthew Zatko represents Callender.

Somerset attorney Patrick Svonavec represents Benson.

Pittsburgh attorney Sally Frick represents Wyrick.

The judge

Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner was elected to his position in Nov. 3, 2015. Prior to the election, he worked as an attorney in private practice at the Somerset County law firm Fike, Cascio & Boose.

