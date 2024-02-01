In this 2019 file photo, Corporal Josh Nezi with the Erlanger Police Department monitors traffic as part of a traffic enforcement blitz.

A traffic enforcement blitz throughout Cincinnati will continue through Friday, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have increased traffic enforcement in areas with a high number of crashes.

The blitz began Jan. 22 and continues through Friday.

A 2022 traffic blitz resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings.

"Each traffic stop may not yield a citation, but it will still be a valuable interaction between the public and CPD as our officers continue to raise awareness about the dangers of high-risk driving," the department said in a Facebook post.

Cincinnati officers are targeting locations on city streets while the Ohio State Highway Patrol is focusing its enforcement on the highways.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Two-week traffic blitz in Cincinnati to continue through Friday