Two weeks into double-murder trial, Dana Chandler court proceedings put on hold

Court proceedings were unexpectedly put into a multiday recess Friday in the trial of Dana Chandler, accused and once convicted of the 2002 killings of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his girlfriend Karen Harkness.

After two weeks of testimony, proceedings in the double-murder trial of Dana Chandler unexpectedly went into a multiday recess.

Shawnee County District Judge Rios on Thursday morning had recessed the court, before any proceedings began, until Friday morning. But a sign on the doors of Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios on Friday morning announced that the trial would remain in recess through Tuesday morning.

Messages left with the offices of the district attorney and Chandler's defense team, Bath & Edwards of Leawood, weren't immediately returned.

Chandler is accused of the double-murder of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his girlfriend Karen Harkness in 2002. While a 2012 trial had found Chandler guilty of the killings, the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 overturned that conviction after severe prosecutorial misconduct by then-Shawnee County assistant district attorney Jacqui Spradling, who was ultimately disbarred by the state court.

Previously: With limited physical evidence, Dana Chandler gets a second day in court

In the state's new case against Chandler, prosecutor Charles Kitt has focused on the circumstantial evidence that could tie Chandler to the killings, omitting some of the faulty evidence the state had previously used in the 2012 trial.

"Science is not going to solve this case,” Kitt said in opening arguments. “This case is not based on DNA. It’s not based on hair, and it’s not based on fingerprints. This case is based on jealousy, rage and obsession, and at the end of this case and we’ve heard all this evidence, the state is going to ask you to find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree times two, based on the evidence I discussed and all the evidence you’ll hear."

From May 2022: Kansas Supreme Court disbars Jacqie Spradling for ‘intolerable’ conduct during Dana Chandler trial

The trial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of a pair of 2002 homicides, was unexpectedly put on hold Thursday.

Tom Bath, Chandler's lead defense attorney, in his opening argument had rebutted Kitt's argument and pointed out to the jury that the state has no evidence, circumstantial or otherwise, that can even place Chandler in Kansas at the time of murders.

Story continues

"I suggest that this is a textbook case of why we have presumption of innocence," Bath had said. "The burden is on the government, and the burden is beyond a reasonable doubt. To close it all, we’re going to ask you to find Dana Chandler not guilty.”

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at ‪785-289-5325‬. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Dana Chandler double-murder trial in Topeka on hold until Tuesday