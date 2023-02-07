Two weeks to file appeal brief in Gurto case

Feb. 7—The 11th District Court of Appeals has given Joshua Gurto's attorney two weeks to file an appeal brief or the case will be dismissed, according to court records.

According to a magistrate's order filed on Friday, an appellate brief in the case was due from Gurto's attorney on Nov. 29 of last year, but no brief in the case has been filed. Because of that, attorneys have 14 days to file a brief or show cause why the appeal should not be dismissed.

The order also states that failure to respond to the order will result in the case being dismissed without further notice.

The appeal focuses on Gurto's 2022 conviction on two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The case stemmed from a 2004 burglary and rape in Conneaut.

Gurto pleaded guilty to all four counts on the day his trial was scheduled to begin in May of 2022, and was sentenced to 28 years in prison, with credit given for 515 days served.

Less than two weeks after pleading guilty, Gurto filed an appeal with the 11th District Court of Appeals.

In an unrelated case, Gurto pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to eight years in prison, to be served consecutively to his 28-year prison sentence.

In that case, Gurto was accused of killing Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, the daughter of his then-girlfriend Kelsie Blankenship, who also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges related to Sereniti's death.

Gurto did not file an appeal in that case.

He will be eligible for parole in May of 2052, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.