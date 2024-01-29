Two weeks after ice storm, utilities say power restored to most Lane County customers

There were still some Lane County residents without electricity on Monday, but utilities regionwide said they had restored power to most customers hit by an ice storm more than two weeks earlier.

In the Eugene Water and Electric Board's territory, there were 65 customers without power as of midday Monday. Outages were scattered throughout EWEB's territory, with the highest concentration of outages in the east Thurston area.

The Springfield Utility Board announced Sunday that it had restored power to all homes "with the exception of a few customers who have been notified," and that customers without power should report the outage by calling 541-726-2395.

The exception was for 200 customers north of Hayden Bridge Road/Way between Manor Drive and 6th/Blackstone Street. SUB was repairing a pole on 5th and Hayden Bridge Road and said the outage would last until approximately 5 p.m. Monday.

Crews work to restore power along Dale Kuni Road as winter storm recovery continues Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, near Creswell, Ore.

Emerald People's Utility District general manager said over Facebook on Sunday that it had restored power to all but six meters and that crews would work with those customers on Monday. EPUD said customers can call 541-746-1583, log in to their SmartHub account online or on the app to report additional outages.

The Lane Electric Co-operative said it had restored power to all but six customers affected by the storm as of midday Monday. Four customers in the Creswell area were without power because of damage to a transformer there. Two customers in Lorane were without power because of a downed line.

Pacific Power, Blachly-Lane Electric, and Central Lincoln PUD reported that they had restored power to all customers whose power went out during the storm.

The storm, which moved into the area the weekend of Jan. 13, left heavy snow and ice throughout the region, knocking the power out for tens of thousands of residents. At one point, there were more than 170,000 Oregonians without electricity, according to the Associated Press.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Two weeks after ice storm, most power outages in Lane County fixed