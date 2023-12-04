Two weeks for Russia to rebuild defenses around Crimean Bridge, Ukraine says

Consequences of the storm in the temporarily occupied Crimea

It will take two weeks for Russian forces to repair the defenses around the Crimean Bridge after a recent storm, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Dec. 4, adding that Ukraine will not hesitate to strike the bridge in the meantime.

Yusov confirmed that the storm damaged barriers protecting the bridge, and according to him, the enemy's defensive structures in occupied Sevastopol also suffered serious degradation.

Read also: Zelenskyy on why he believes that Crimea will be easier to de-occupy than Donbas

“Of course, the enemy quite rightly fears that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will take advantage of this,” he said.

Read also: Expert: Ukraine's top 2024 goal is to cut land corridor to Crimea to prevent Russian-dictated peace in 2025

“We will not reveal all secrets, but their internal deadline is to fix the issues within two weeks. Of course, Ukraine will sit idly.”

Yusov pointed out that the Russian Navy no longer “feels safe” in the Black Sea.

Read also: Ukrainian saboteurs reportedly poison 35 Russian soldiers in Crimea, 24 die

On Nov. 26-27, a southern cyclone caused a major storm in the Black and Azov seas.

The occupation “authorities” in Crimea reported one fatality, about 500,000 residents left without power, and hundreds evacuated.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine