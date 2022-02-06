Two weeks after she was last seen, search continues for missing Richland County teen

The search for a missing Midlands teenager continues weeks after she was last seen.

Zmaiah Carter was publicly reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 28.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Jan. 25, at her school, Spring Valley High, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in Columbia on Sparkleberry Lane, not far from the intersection with Two Notch Road.

When she left Spring Valley, the sheriff’s department said Carter might have been heading toward the Chick-fil-A on Two Notch Road, which is about half a mile from the high school.

Zmaiah Carter was reported missing in January.

There was no word if Carter was considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Carter’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s department described Carter as a 5-foot-4, 100-pound female with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket, dark blue jeans, black boots and a black headband, according to the sheriff’s department.

In April 2021, the sheriff’s department said Carter ran away with her boyfriend but returned within 24 hours, WIS reported.

Anyone who has seen Carter, or has information about her, is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s department at 803-576-1416, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.