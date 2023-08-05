Two weeks before slain teen went missing, one suspect was wanted on unrelated arrest warrant

Aug. 4—Two weeks before a slain Frederick High School student went missing, Frederick police had an arrest warrant — in a separate case — for one of the men now charged in connection with the boy's death, court documents show.

A Frederick County District Court commissioner issued a warrant to arrest Ismael Lopez-Lopez, 30, of Frederick in connection with a Feb. 8 incident in which he was accused of illegally having a shotgun and threatening to kill another man.

Frederick High School student Limber Lopez Funez, 15, went missing on Feb. 24 and was found dead in the area of Gambrill State Park on April 24 after an extensive search.

Four Frederick men — Alexis Alfredo Ayala-Lopez, 21; Jose Roberto Ramos-Lopez, 23; Elmer Bladimir Reyes-Reyes, 28; and Ismael Ivan Rivera-Canales, 20 — are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death.

Lopez-Lopez — who the Frederick County Sheriff's Office has described as a "validated member" of the MS-13 gang — is charged as an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He was arrested on March 2.

Asked why Lopez-Lopez was not arrested on the Feb. 10 warrant until after the killing of Lopez Funez, Frederick Police Department spokesperson Samantha Long wrote in a statement to The Frederick News-Post on Friday:

"Officers were not able to locate [Lopez-Lopez] after the warrant was issued on February 10. The Frederick Police Department took him into custody at their first opportunity to do so, which was March 2."

The Feb. 10 warrant directed the Frederick Police Department to arrest Lopez-Lopez "immediately." He was charged with first-and-second degree assault, reckless endangerment, violation of a protective order and possession of a shotgun he was not allowed to have.

Lopez-Lopez is currently being held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention center. A jury trial in the case relating to the Feb. 8 incident is scheduled to be held in late September, according to online court records.

The next hearing date has not yet been set for the case in which Lopez-Lopez is charged as an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. The Office of the Public defender has moved to dismiss the charge against him.

Angela Oetting, the attorney who filed the motion for dismissal, provided a statement on behalf of her office in an email to the News-Post on Friday:

"The Office of the Public Defender is in the process of finding a panel attorney to accept Mr. Lopez Lopez's case due to a conflict of interest that we have with his co-defendant, Mr. Ayala-Lopez, who Linda Zeit, an attorney from our office, represents. Standard motions were filed in Mr. Lopez Lopez's case to protect his rights while we are in that process."

Authorities say Lopez-Lopez and Reyes-Reyes were captured on video surveillance footage entering Gambrill State Park at 1:12 a.m. on Feb. 25 in a white Ford Explorer registered to Lopez-Lopez.

According to charging documents, Lopez-Lopez left the park alone at 2:08 a.m. that same day. Authorities say "a significant amount of blood" later confirmed to belong to Lopez Funez was found throughout Lopez-Lopez's vehicle.

Lopez-Lopez is said to have returned to the park in his girlfriend's Nissan at 2:24 a.m. to pick up Reyes-Reyes. The two men allegedly left the park at 3:09 a.m. before traveling to a Sheetz near Boonsboro to purchase cigars and a pack of cigarettes, authorities have said.