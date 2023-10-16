Two weeks after Topeka child’s murder, KS Gov. Kelly pushes child welfare transparency law

Nearly two weeks after the death of a 5-year-old homeless child in Topeka, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says she plans to reintroduce legislation next year that would allow the state’s child welfare agency to share information in a more timely manner.

Zoey Felix died on Oct. 2, and the next day Topeka officials arrested Mickel Cherry, 25, for the girl’s alleged rape and murder. In the days following Felix’s death, the Topeka Police and neighbors told the Topeka Capital Journal they had filed reports with the Kansas Department of Children and Families expressing concern prior to Felix’s death.

According to The Associated Press, court records showed Felix had an increasingly unstable life and numerous police reports were made at her mother’s home. The AP reported that over the summer Felix, her father and Cherry, a family acquaintance later charged with Felix’s murder, moved back into that home.

The AP reported that the home was briefly condemned after police were told Felix was left home alone with “a strange man” and no water or electricity. In September, Felix’s mother told Felix, her father, her sister and Cherry to leave the house, neighbors told the AP.

DCF has not said whether they received the reports from local police or neighbors, or how they acted. On Monday a spokesman for the agency said there were no updates in the case.

Secretary Laura Howard told lawmakers earlier this month she is legally barred from releasing information about reports or how the agency responded until after the agency completes an investigation into whether Felix’s death was the result of abuse or neglect. It’s unclear how long that investigation will take.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated event Monday, Kelly said her administration would once again push for legislation that would allow DCF to release information earlier. Lawmakers considered the policy last year, but it died after the Kansas House did not vote on it before the end of the Legislative session.

“It’s important. I understand people’s frustration,” Kelly said. “They will be able to share information just not in a timely manner. That’s the problem.

“At this point they have to wait for a bunch of hoops to be jumped through before they can give out the information. The bill would allow them to give it out much more quickly.”