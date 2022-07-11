In two weeks, Ukraine destroyed 14 Russian warehouses and bases far in the rear BBC

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — MONDAY, 11 JULY 2022, 14:53

In two weeks from late June to early July, Ukraine carried out 14 accurate strikes on ammunition depots and military bases of Russian troops in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Source: material from the Russian "BBC" service

Details: Officially, neither the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine nor the Ministry of Defence of Russia reported such cases.

Information and video evidence were shared on social media by eyewitnesses, military journalists and bloggers from both sides, as well as by local officials.

Some cases were also confirmed by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed forces of Ukraine.

Background: On Monday, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that the quantitative advantages of the Russian army are offset by the accuracy of Ukrainian missiles and artillery.

After 10 July, powerful explosions of ammunition stores in occupied Alchevsk and Shakhtarsk were reported, as was the destruction of warehouses in Kherson Oblast.