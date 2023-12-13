Two weeks until Christmas: Concerts, improv show, and morning run on tap this weekend

The holiday season is in full swing in Springfield this weekend, accompanied by several concerts, comedy shows, and even an ugly sweater run.

Here are five things for family and friends to do.

Holiday Pops

Coming to the University of Illinois at Springfield Performing Arts Center Friday night, the Illinois Symphony Orchestra will perform its Holiday Pops in the Heartland show.

ISO will be accompanied by the Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestra, Springfield Choral Society, and the Springfield Youth Performance Group for the 7:30 p.m. show, with family-friendly activities starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by phone, in person, or online. Call the UIS ticket office at (217) 206-6160.

Ugly sweater run

Back for its fourth year, the Springfield Road Runners Club will host its annual ugly sweater run on Saturday. Runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome to the three-to-four mile route, starting at 8 a.m. in the parking lot outside the Illinois State Board of Elections office on MacArthur Boulevard.

Following the run, runners are welcome to Caribou Coffee at 1025 Outer Park Drive, for coffee, treats, and prizes.

Painting Lotería

Join local artist Rebecca Luna for a free workshop on the Mexican card game, Lotería. Intended for children ages eight and older, attendees will paint their own large-scale Lotería card.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Illinois State Museum, 502 S Spring St. To attend, send an email to DNR.ISM.Events@illinois.gov.

Ha Ha Holiday Show

Capitol City Improv will host its sixth annual Ha Ha Holiday Show on Saturday.

The show, held at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 S 6th St., starts at 6 p.m. with holiday-themed songs, sketches, and more. Wear an ugly holiday sweater to join in the fun.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Abbey's Road Christmas

The busy weekend at the UIS Performing Arts Center continues Sunday with a Beatles tribute band.

Open to all ages, Abbey Road’s Christmas with the Beatles kicks off at 7 p.m. with classics from the storied band and holiday tunes.

Tickets are available online.

Contact Patrick M. Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Beatles tribute band concert among weekend things to do in Springfield