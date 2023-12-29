Two well-known Assateague stallions die of natural causes. Learn all about them here.

Natural causes are behind the deaths of two well-known Assateague Island stallions, the Assateague Island Alliance confirmed Thursday.

Harem stallions General Harker and Yankee were confirmed dead this week, leaving new stallions to lead their respective bands. General Harker was estimated at 21 years old, and Yankee was 17 years old. According to the organization, Yankee sired seven foals: Ms. Macky, Susi Sole, Sarah’s Sweet Tea, Adriana’s Yankee Prince, Linda Rae’s Autumn Glory, Chantilly Lace and Finn Radar 918.

The Assateague Island horse Yankee, who was born on June 6, 2006, has now died of natural causes, the Assateague Island Alliance has confirmed.

Nancy Gaither, board president of the Assateague Island Alliance, noted despite the passing of the two horses, there are an estimated 78 horses on Assateague Island, with seven foals born this year.

"We have a number of people that frequent the island that are friends of the organization that are looking for horses and identifying them and Gen. Harker was missing for a bit," Gaither said. "We usually know where their areas are and our volunteers take photos of them so we can identify them. Gen. Harker had a small band and Yankee had a band by the causeway until he was kicked out by his son, so he was by himself for about three years."

Assateague Island harem stallion General Harker, right, shown with foster horse Marina (sorrel with white star on her head), has died of natural causes, the Assateague Island Alliance has confirmed.

Gaither explained the bands of horses have a sustainable number of stallions to protect the harems when a horse does pass away. Yet it is often the lead mare, or "boss mare," that directs the movement of the individual bands.

It is also not uncommon for stallions to challenge one another for dominance of individual bands, especially when different bands interact for the first time.

"When you have wildlife, the Natural Park Service lets them die if it's a natural death and it's all part of the circle of life. It's still sad because there are people who follow these horse and love them. There might be some speculation as to why they pass away," Gaither said.

According to Gaither, most horses live for 20 years, with a smaller number reaching their 30s.

While autopsies are not regularly done unless there is a specific reason, the bodies of horses are only removed if they are discovered in developed areas.

For the horses of Assateague Island, being a major tourist attraction for millions of individuals is part of daily life, which highlights the need for the public to maintain a safe distance and not to feed the native horses. The public does take an active role in naming them, either through an E-Bay auction or by sponsoring a horse for $50.

If a horse is sponsored, the members of the public receive a leather-bound portfolio of the horse along with a photograph. The proceeds go directly to the national park.

"These are horses that are allowed to roam the park, so the public can enjoy them from 40 feet away and not feed them like domestic horses, since they are used to eating only saltwater grass," Gaither said.

