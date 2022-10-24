Two well-known officers vie for Vigo sheriff

Oct. 24—Two well- known police officers will square off in the Nov. 8 election for Vigo County sheriff.

Incumbent Democrat Sheriff John Plasse, 59, and Republican city police Capt. Aaron Loudermilk, 46, each point to experience as their strength.

Plasse said his 34 years of military service and 37 years in law enforcement as sheriff and as Terre Haute police chief "is my strong point, my proven leadership experience." he said.

As sheriff, Plasse said he added two deputies "to our total deputy count. We had a grant that would cover seven deputies, but were only approved for two by the [Vigo] County Council. We added those two to the street and added a deputy part-time to the U.S. Marshal drug task force and the DEA task force, since they do a tremendous job rounding up criminals and helping us fight the war on drugs in Vigo County." Plasse said.

"I implemented evaluations for all our deputies, which we did not have, which is crazy in 2019 that we didn't have evaluations...," Plasse said.

"We changed the promotion process, where it is structured where you have to test for it and it goes based on your test score, evaluation and your time and age, where as before it was more of a good 'ol boy system," Plasse said.

"I have taken that out and made it more of a professional non-political organization," he said of the department.

Loudermilk said while he has 23 years of police experience, his leadership also extends to finances.

"I believe that the sheriff's office should be ran as a business and I think a lot of people think that the sheriff's office is primarily a law enforcement arm of the sheriff's office, which is a main component, but you also have the jail, which is a very large component," he said. "The sheriff is also the keeper of the courts as well as overseeing the operations of the juvenile detention facility."

"I think my time on the County Council makes me uniquely qualified because I understand the finances of the sheriff's department and needs of the county as a whole, but having that strong financial background is important especially in the inflationary times that we are in, you have to look at creative approaches to the problems we have ...," he said.

Story continues

While on the County Council, Loudermilk said he had to consider the scope and size of a new county jail and how it could be financed. That included raising the local income tax 0.75% in 2018.

That amount, a decrease from a 1% isought by county commissioners, will save more than $100 million over 20 years, Loudermilk said.

Then in September, Loudermilk proposed an ordinance to pay off the jail's construction 10 years early, which he says could eliminate 0.25% of that tax, saving taxpayers $62 million.

"I am very proud of both of those accomplishments while on the council," he said. ... We are paying off the jail 10 years and quite frankly, I think that is monumental."

On the new jail, Plasse said he also had a good deal to do with the new facility.

"One of the key points is the new jail has dedicated space for new programming which we don't have in the current, old jail. You had to make space and (the old jail) being overcrowded, it was very difficult to do — especially with COVID and people being in isolation," Plasse said.

"The new jail has dedicated spaces to continue that programming and expand on it and hopefully inmates get what they need to" so they can stay clean and out of trouble when they get out of jail, Plasse said.

Additionally, Plasse said the county now has 68 correctional officers, being fully staffed at the current old jail. The jail had 28 openings, but an approved raised by the County Council helped filled positions "and (we) actually have a waiting list and have openings we can call from instead of doing the applications process again."

The County Council did not approve 11 additional correctional officers sought for the new jail in the 2023 budget, but the jail will have 68 correctional officers going into the new facility, which should happen by the end of this month, Plasse said.

Plasse said a good sheriff is someone who "is dedicated and is out in the community working with people. We have 42 deputies; wecan't police a county of 108,000 (population) without public support ,and that has been tremendous in my experience," he said.

Loudermilk said a good sheriff is someone "well rounded. I think you have to have strong business and financial sense, but what is most important, you have to be a man of integrity. You have to hold yourself accountable as well as those who work for you and be transparent," he said.

"And that means in good and bad times, and when something occurs within the agency that does not cast the agency in a most positive light, I think you must still be open and transparent with the community and accept what has happened and use that as opportunity to get better both as a leader and as an agency," he said.

"A good sheriff also implements initiatives and programs that have a positive impact on the community," he said.

Plasse was appointed police chief by Republican Mayor Duke Bennet. When running for sheriff in 2018, he stated that "If you look at all my primary ballots, it was like 92 percent Democrat. In the last primary, two years ago when I was stationed in Cuba, I did pull a Republican ballot just because there was some contested races I wanted to vote in," Plasse said of 2018.

Loudermilk, previously a Democrat, switched parties this year to run as a Republican.

He said is family has a rich history of serving on the police force. "My grandfather Darrell, my father Dale and my brother Adam and I have over 115 years of dedicated law enforcement to this community. However, I have seen over the years how the Democrat party at the national level has at times turned their back on law enforcement," he said.

Loudermilk's move over to the GOP also gave Republicans a first-time majority on the Vigo County Council.

In May, Plasse announced he has Stage 1B pancreatic cancer. He has since completed chemotherapy.

"I had to be hospitalized twice due to the chemotherapy, (of) which doctors said, 'We bring you to near death as we can and bring you back up,'" Plasse said.

"The prognosis is good," Plasse said, as he will still undergo a surgery to remove part of his pancreas and spleen.

"My oncology team from IU Medical Center works with veterans and I have full confidence in them and they think that I am very fortunate that we found it early," he said.

Loudermilk said that "even though he and I are opponents, I do pray he makes a full recovery and has a long and healthy life," Loudermilk said. "I truly want him to get healthy and be cancer free."

Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter @TribStarHoward.