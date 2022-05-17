Two Wendy’s workers stab each other in fight at restaurant, North Carolina cops say

TONY DEJAK/AP
Alison Cutler
·2 min read

Two Wendy’s workers stabbed each other after a fight broke out between them at a restaurant in North Carolina, police say.

One of the workers was charged with attempted murder, according to Asheboro police.

Police were called around 10:22 a.m May 16 about a fight that had broken out between two coworkers at the Wendy’s on West Dixie Drive, a news release from the department said.

Officers found a 22-year-old man “bleeding heavily” in the parking lot of the restaurant. He had one stab wound to his upper left chest, according to an incident report, and was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School, which are close to Wendy’s, were notified of the stabbing and issued a shelter in place order for students, according to the release.

The other employee involved in the fight wasn’t found on the scene, according to police. Witnesses told officers that the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Enrique Toledo, had fled, the incident report said.

Witnesses told police that Toledo had been driving a gold Toyota in a “careless and reckless manner,” according to the news release.

Police located Toledo around 3:30 p.m. the same day and pulled him over for a traffic stop in Randleman, the incident report said. Toledo had a stab wound on the lower left side of his back.

Toledo was taken for medical treatment and then into custody, according to the incident report. After appearing before a magistrate, Toledo was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the incident report said.

Toledo is held on a $100,000 bond and his court date is May 17.

Police did not specify what type of weapons were used in the stabbing or if the other man would face any charges.

Asheboro is about 75 miles west of Raleigh.

Man uses unusual ‘deadly weapon’ in attack at North Carolina business, police say

16-year-old dies after teens wearing ‘body armor’ shoot each other, Florida cops say

Husband accused of stabbing his wife for second time in a month, Tennessee deputies say

A TikTok led cops to a suspect in California woman’s murder. He was just found guilty

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Red Bulls change Morris Township training facility plan for former Honeywell campus

    The New York Red Bulls soccer club presented a revised development plan for a new training complex to the Morris Township planning board Monday night.

  • California properties at risk of wildfire expected to see sixfold increase in 30 years

    The number of California properties facing severe wildfire risk is expected to grow sixfold over the next 30 years, according to new research.

  • 9-year-old motorcycle passenger dies from injuries after hit-and-run crash near Lawrence

    The Douglas County Sheriff continues to look for the white van, a 2015-2019 Ford Transit-250, that was involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash near Lawrence that killed the nine-year-old girl.

  • Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

    Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve's determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession. “What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way,” Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. Powell's remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have made clear that the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

  • Canada prime minister critical of Iran match in Vancouver

    ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says next month's soccer exhibition between his nation and Iran is ill-advised. “This was a choice by Soccer Canada,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

  • The Right's Violence Problem

    Over the past decade, the Anti-Defamation League has counted about 450 U.S. murders committed by political extremists. Of these 450 killings, right-wing extremists committed about 75%. Islamic extremists were responsible for about 20%, and left-wing extremists were responsible for 4%. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Nearly half of the murders were specifically tied to white supremacists. As this data shows, the American political right has a violence problem that has n

  • Making AA Batteries With Aluminum Foil, Using Dryer Sheets As Dusters, And 4 Other Popular TikTok Trends We Put To The Test (And Now Swear By)

    We saw it, so we tried it.View Entire Post ›

  • Protesters arrested after chucking firebomb, rocks at police over planned APD training facility

    Protesters have been occupying parts of the forest for months in opposition to what they call a "cop city."

  • Man kills wife in Missouri national park during fight over stimulus check, feds say

    The estranged couple also argued about children, officials said.

  • Defending NASCAR champ Kyle Larson wants to race in the Indy 500 but only under the right conditions

    Kyle Larson is arguably the best all-around race car driver, and he wants a crack at racing in an open-wheel car at the Indy 500.

  • Justin Bieber Calls Out Concert Fans For Dishonoring Buffalo Shooting Victims

    The pop star performed in Buffalo, New York, just hours after the massacre and led his audience in a moment of silence.

  • What is 'The Great Replacement' conspiracy theory?

    STORY: What is ‘The Great Replacement’?The conspiracy theory is popular among white nationalists[Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, The Berkeley Center for Right-wing Studies]"Replacement theory is the idea that white populations, both in North America - here in the USA - and in Europe are being replaced by minority populations, largely through immigration."It believes that leftist and Jewish elites are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacementof white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a 'white genocide'The teenage gunman of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York appears to have written a 180-page manifesto outlining 'The Great Replacement' theory He was charged with shooting at more than a dozen, mostly Black, people[Benjamin Crump, Civil rights attorney]"This race replacement theory that he talked about in this manifesto. There are people who are pushing this hatred on these young people, indoctrinating their minds."What are its origins?The theory is thought to have roots in early 20th century French nationalismWhite ‘replacement theory’ and the idea of a ‘white genocide’ were a pillar of Nazi Germany's ideologywhich pointed to Jews as the single most dangerous threat to white civilizationWhat is its connection to mass shootings?In 2019, the gunman who killed more than 20 people in El Paso, Texas decried a ‘Hispanic invasion’ of the U.S. in a manifesto explaining his actionsIn 2018, anti-Semitism was behind the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh when a gunman yelling ’All Jews must die’ opened fire on worshippersAt a 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia some chanted ‘Jews will not replace us!’ in reference to the conspiracy theoryThe Buffalo shooting also drew parallels with an attack on two mosques that took place in New Zealand in 2019Like the Buffalo attack, the gunman livestreamed the shooting and distributed an online manifesto espousing far-right views[Benjamin Crump, Civil rights attorney]"We intend to hold those responsible for the root of the hate, the people who curate the hate, the people who inspire the hate on websites and internet services and cable news stations."

  • Dr. Oz Mocked For 'Creepiest Political Pitch Ever' Ahead Of Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary

    The celebrity doctor imagined a scenario in which he was in bed with voters.

  • ‘My son was not my son’: Grisly details emerge in Clinton County, MO, torture case

    Even before the SWAT team rolled in, people in this county just outside Kansas City had been talking about James Larson Jr.

  • KFC employee saves the day after kidnapped woman leaves note begging for help

    HEROIC WORKER: The KFC employee was able to give an accurate description of both the suspect and the victim.

  • She Vanished on Spring Break in 2009. Cops Say They Found Her Body—and Her Killer

    Georgetown SheriffThe body of a 17-year-old New York girl who vanished during a 2009 trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has been found and identified—and a registered sex offender who was an early person of interest in the case is charged with kidnapping, raping, and strangling her.At a news conference Monday, the family of Brittanee Drexel listened as a parade of law enforcement officials discussed the “bittersweet” turn in the cold case but provided no details about how they were able to cr

  • FBI Records Reveal Matt Gaetz Was in Chaos Mode as Scandal Broke

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFifteen minutes before Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was due to go on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on March 30, 2021—hours after a bombshell report that he was under investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a minor—Gaetz was shouting, repeatedly, at FBI agents in his family home.“Do you have a warrant to be here?” Gaetz yelled, according to an FBI report of the event obtained by The Daily Beast.But as adversarial as Gaetz was in those mome

  • Missing no more: Brittanee Drexel’s remains found in SC years after disappearance

    Brittanee Drexel’s remains were found and details of the investigation are finally released.

  • Hudsonville man sentenced to 50 years for near-daily rape of his child

    In a "worst of the worst" case, a man repeatedly raped a young child for years. He will spend 50 years in prison, a judge decreed Monday.

  • Funeral Services Held In Alabama For Former Jailor Vicky White, Murder Victim's Loved Ones Express Condolences

    Loved ones gathered at the graveside services for Vicky White, the woman who died by suicide in a tragic conclusion to a nationwide manhunt. The 56-year-old was laid to rest on Saturday at the Center Hill Cemetery in Alabama, just miles from where she allegedly helped charged murderer Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, according to the NY Post. Casey White's escape set off a massive search that ended with a car crash on May 9 in Evansville, Indiana in which Casey White wa