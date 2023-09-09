Two west coast agriculture city giants faced off in a high school football game
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Snap up a Dyson vac for $200 off, a 58-inch smart TV for a mere $298 and a cart full of other discounted treasures this weekend.
The former Disney Channel star opened up about her new album "Guts," including speculation about who her songs are really about.
The Thunder star has Canada in position to medal for the first time in 87 years, but the Americans stand in the way.
Swiss watch giant Swatch Group is headed back to the well with another cross brand collab, hoping to catch fire and “hypewatch” mania yet again, following the massive success of the MoonSwatch.
Fintech giant Square says its services are coming back online after a daylong outage left small business owners unable to process payments. The Block-owned company had, up until Friday morning on the U.S. West Coast, been battling a prolonged outage that had downed its services since Thursday afternoon. The company noted that while its services are beginning to function as normal, it anticipates "slight delays" for some transfers as a result of the disruption.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
At its annual developer's conference, Roblox detailed its near-future plans to expand beyond its identity as a game platform for kids. The company is already pushing into new demographics — Roblox announced that it would foster mature content for 17+ users earlier this year — and a new animated video calling product launching later this year looks to be part of that plan. Part Zoom and part Memoji, users can dial up another friend who uses Roblox and start a virtual hangout in the new product, called Roblox Connect.
"These outfits are so bizarre. Like this is beyond Disney channel bizarre." The post These creators are reviewing their high school outfits and the times they thought they ‘absolutely slayed’ but didn’t: ‘The lab coat really took me out’ appeared first on In The Know.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
Actress is the voice and model for the bloodthirsty character in the upcoming sequel. She says it's "one of the greatest video games of all time."
Speed through the city as Sonic, explore the massive world of Valisthea, or just go on a family-friendly physics romp.
Elon Musk says if he'd agreed to Ukraine's request for Starlink access during a planned drone attack on Russian ships, 'SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war.'
Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard is stepping down. The industry veteran, instrumental in guiding Fortnite to immense popularity, said he will retire at the end of September.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?