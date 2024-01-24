Two Westchester seniors named finalists in Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024

Two Westchester seniors were among the 40 finalists named Wednesday in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024, the competitive 83-year-old STEM competition for high schoolers.

Thomas Cong of Ossining High School and Christopher Zorn of Irvington High School will move on to the next round: a week-long competition from March 6-13 in Washington, D.C., during which they will get to meet with leading scientists.

Each finalist will receive at least $25,000 and the top 10 awards range from $40,000 to $250,000, a spokesperson said. Students who made it to the top 300 will each receive $2,000, and each of their schools also will receive $2,000 per student.

Over $3 million will be awarded to students.

The top 10 winners will be announced March 12 in a ceremony livestreamed from Washington D.C.

The 40 finalists come from 36 schools in 19 states.

Twenty-six high school seniors from Westchester were named semifinalists but Cong and Zorn were the only two to move on to the next phase of the competition.

Cong's project is titled "Overlooked covariates in metabolite abundance levels: Systematically quantifying the information overlap between gene expression and metabolism across multiple cancer types."

Zorn's project is "The Role of MYC in RET Fusion Tumorigenesis and RET Inhibitor Resistance."

"Multiple students chose to explore research topics such as brain disorders, suicide risk and anxiety. Some students invented accessibility devices, including a robotic arm socket design, glasses for the visually impaired and a column-climbing robot," a statement said. "Other finalists dove into their local environments, studying honeybees and colony collapse disorder as well as prevention of the invasive lantern fly."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 2 Westchester NY seniors among Regeneron Science Talent Search's top 40