UPDATE: 2 Whatcom sheriff’s deputies reportedly shot breaking up neighborhood dispute

Two Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot Thursday in the Peaceful Valley area of Whatcom County while reportedly trying to break up a neighborhood dispute in which two people were shooting at each other.

The deputies were both taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Deputies were called to the neighborhood dispute in the Peaceful Valley area at approximately 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, Slater reported. They arrived on scene and reportedly tried to speak with a man who had a shotgun.

As they attempted to speak from the street with the man, both deputies were shot.

“This is an active scene,” Slater wrote in a text message to The Herald. “The suspect is not in custody. Updates will be provided as possible.”

Unconfirmed emergency radio reports at the time said the suspect was in a house in the 3000 block of Green Valley Drive.

A tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett at 6:09 p.m. said “the subject has now surrendered and is in custody. It is unknown if there are other occupants in the residence.” The Herald has asked the sheriff’s office to confirm.

According to unconfirmed radio reports made at approximately 5 p.m., both deputies who were shot were ambulatory.

More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles from various Whatcom County agencies were seen speeding eastbound on the Mount Baker Highway.

According to unconfirmed emergency broadcasts at the time, Mount Baker Highway was shut down for a period and law enforcement cleared intersections in Bellingham for medical units that were on their way to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham.

Other unconfirmed radio reports stated that law enforcement had set up a perimeter in the Peaceful Valley area.

Traffic on Kendall Road was backed up about a quarter of a mile, as a heavy law enforcement presence remained in the area.

St. Joseph’s hospital was put on lockdown for a few minutes before being switched to “restricted access” as a precaution, hospital spokesperson Bev Mayhew told The Herald in an email. Restricted access means security takes greater care at the hospital’s entrances and was done in response to the reported shootings.