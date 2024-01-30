Two-wheel crash south of Hayfield Monday morning

Jan. 29—Two vehicles were involved in an accident just south of Hayfield Monday morning, one of which was a semi.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash took place at around 10:53 a.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2015 Freightliner Tractor collided at the intersection of Highway 56 and 750th Street.

The semi was traveling north on Highway 56 and the Traverse on 750th when the two collided.

A 77-year-old Rochester man was driving the Traverse and a 61-year-old Saint Charles man was driving the semi.

The report has yet to release information regarding the condition of the men, however, Mayo Flight responded as well as the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Hayfield Fire Department and Dodge Center Ambulance.

According to the report, more information will be released later tonight.