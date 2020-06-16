Two whistleblowers to testify against Attorney General Barr's 'unprecedented politicization' of Trump's Justice Department

Attorney General William Barr has promoted the “unprecedented politicization” of the Justice Department since his appointment last year, two whistleblowers from the Justice Department and a former deputy attorney general under President George HW Bush are expected to tell Congress next week.

“Again and again, Attorney General Barr has demonstrated that he will cater to President Trump’s private political interests, at the expense of the American people and the rule of law,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, who is convening the hearing, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Democrats have taken issue with Mr Barr’s actions on some of the most controversial political episodes throughout 2019 and into 2020.

Last spring, they decried his handling of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report from his 22-month investigation into 2016 Russian election interference and possible obstruction of that investigation by the president.

Democrats have also accused the attorney general of using the power of his office to launch dubiously grounded investigations into Mr Trump’s political opponents, while at the same time intervening on prosecutions against the president’s political allies such as former national security advisor Michael Flynn and 2016 campaign advisor Roger Stone.

One of next week’s witnesses, Aaron Zelinsky, is a federal prosecutor who withdrew from the DOJ’s case against Mr Stone after department officials stepped in to advocate for a less severe sentence for the former Trump confidante.

Mr Zelinsky will be joined on the witness panel on 24 June by former Deputy AG Donald Ayer and current DOJ employee John Elias, who is expected to tell lawmakers about “improperly motivated activity by the Antitrust Division,” according to Mr Nadler.

Mr Ayer will provide bigger picture context. He plans to “describe what is at stake when there is a breakdown of the department’s independence at the hands of its own leadership,” Mr Nadler said.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

The hearing is part of House Democrats’ all-out offensive against Mr Barr, whom they feel has stonewalled their oversight responsibilities and abetted Mr Trump’s most nefarious political instincts.

Mr Nadler, whose committee drafted and ratified impeachment articles against Mr Trump last year, has proposed legislation to slash the budget of Mr Barr’s personal office at the DOJ by $50m, he announced earlier this month.

Most recently, Mr Barr has been excoriated for ordering law enforcement to use violent means — rubber bullets, chemical gas agents, and flash bang grenades — to clear peaceful protesters who gathered at Lafayette Square just north of the White House to demonstrate against police brutality.

Shortly after the street clearance, Mr Barr, Mr Trump, and others walked to nearby St John’s Episcopal Church, where the president held up a Bible as photojournalists snapped pictures and TV crews captured video footage.

“Although he has since tried to escape responsibility for his actions, he ordered federal officers to use tear gas, stun grenades, and pepper spray on American citizens peaceably exercising their constitutional rights — all to clear a path for the President, who wanted a convenient photo op,” Mr Nadler said.

