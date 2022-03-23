Two Wichita men arrested after man found shot dead in south Haysville, official says

Two Wichita men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man found in south Haysville last month, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said Wednesday.

A homeowner found the man lying shot next to their home in the 200 block of east 86th Street South. Deputies responding to the call around 1:15 p.m. on Feb 10 found Vennie Kongvongsay, 23, of Wichita dead from a gunshot wound.

Jim Joseph Sanchez, 27, and Justinlee Michael Welch, 25, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, records show. Welch was also arrested on suspicion of failure to appear in another case.

Blick did not immediately respond to questions about the killing.