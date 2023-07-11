Two Wichita men charged over alleged roles in mass shooting at City Nightz club

Two Wichita men accused in connection with the July 2 mass shooting at City Nightz club in Old Town have been criminally charged by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrested John D. Houze, 27, on Monday and Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram, 19, on July 7 for their alleged roles in the mass shooting that left nine people wounded. Two more people were hurt when they were trampled during the ensuing chaos, authorities have said, bringing the total injured to 11.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. at the club, 222 N. Washington.

Wichita police, who have not discussed a motive for the shooting, are still seeking a third suspect, 23-year-old Jaylen Thomas of Wichita.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge a fourth man, who was working security for rapper Mozzy, who reportedly fired in self-defense. Mozzy went to the club with his entourage after performing at another, The Eagle previously reported.

Houze, who made a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday afternoon, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits. A judge set his bond at $500,000 and ordered him to return to court for a preliminary hearing on July 24, court records show.

Defense lawyer Casey Cotton, who was appointed by the court Tuesday afternoon, said he couldn’t comment because he hadn’t had a chance to review the case yet.

King-Ingram, who also made a first appearance Tuesday, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits, according to court records. He also has a $500,000 bond and another court date on July 24.

Court records did not list an attorney for King-Ingram on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting victims range in age from 22 to 34 and include seven men and two women who received single or multiple gunshot wounds, The Eagle previously reported. The severity of their injuries range from minor to critical but survivable.

The city suspended City Nightz’s entertainment and liquor licenses for 30 days in response to the violence, starting on July 8. An attorney for the club, Charley O’Hara, told The Eagle the club would appeal the suspension.