Two Wichita Police officers shot early Christmas morning

Two Wichita Police officers were shot just after 1 a.m. on Christmas while following up on a felony domestic violence case.

The officers’ injuries are not life threatening. The suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The incident occurred at the Shores Apartments at 2701 S. Emporia.

Capt. Wendell Nicholson said the officers were allowed entry into a residence.

“Once inside the residence, a struggle ensued between the suspect and the two officers,” Nicholson said.

“The suspect was able to retrieve a firearm. He fired multiple shots at the officers,” Nicholson said. “We had two officers that were struck by gunfire.”

He said the officers were able to leave the residence on their own and were transported to an area hospital.

Police evacuated the apartment complex. Nicholson said he believed no other residents were affected by gunfire.

One officer who was shot has been on the force for less than a year. The other has been with the department for about two years.

“Please pray for them and their families as we deal with this terrible incident on Christmas day,” Ramsay wrote in his post. “This tragic incident highlights the dangers police officers face as they work to keep our community safe.”