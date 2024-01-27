Two Wichita teens die after being shot and driving themselves to hospital, police say

Two Wichita teens, ages 19 and 14, died after being shot and driving themselves to the hospital Friday night, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

Police think they were shot in a north Wichita drive-by.

Police were called to check shots fired at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of north Old Manor, which is near 13th and Edgemoor. Rebolledo said neither of the male victims lived there.

Police were also called to a walk-in at a Wichita hospital for the two shooting victims. Rebolledo wouldn’t say what hospital they went to.

As of around 11 a.m. Saturday, he was unsure if anyone was detained or in custody for the shooting. He said officers were still investigating what happened.

The deaths are the city’s third and fourth homicides so far this year, according to reports from police.