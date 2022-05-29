Two Wichita teens die after shooting, hit and run at graduation party, police say

A shooting and hit and run at a graduation party Saturday night in northeast Wichita left two teenagers dead, according to police.

Police responded to a shooting call about 11:20 p.m. at a venue in the 3100 block of East 25th Street, where they found Boisy Barefield, 17, of Wichita with a gunshot wound. Barefield was taken to nearby hospital where he later died, police spokesman Paul Cruz said in a news release.

The shooting occurred after an argument had broken out at the party, Cruz said.

About the same time, a 15-year-old girl who was fleeing the scene was struck by a car at the intersection of 25th Street North and Estelle, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to Cruz.

Samara Rockmore, 18, of Wichita was later found and arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, Cruz said.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the shooting but a “lack of cooperation has made the investigation difficult to determine all the details of the case,” according to Cruz.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.