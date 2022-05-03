Two new wildfires burning over 1,200 acres in the Gila National Forest

Leah Romero, Silver City Sun-News
·2 min read
Smoke and flames are visible at night of the Water Fire burning in the Gila National Forest on May 1, 2022.
Smoke and flames are visible at night of the Water Fire burning in the Gila National Forest on May 1, 2022.

SILVER CITY – Two wildfires ignited in the Gila National Forest over the weekend, burning a collective 1,200 acres of U.S. Forest Service land.

The Turkey Fire was reported after 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1 near State Highway 159 and Elk Mountain. It is burning an estimated 500 acres with 0% of the perimeter contained as the latest report Monday.

The forest service noted that the fire is burning heavy fuels as aircraft make drops overhead. As of Monday, the department said fire personnel have made good progress with strategic burning operations and dozer line.

A Red Flag Warning will remain in place through Wednesday as weather conditions continue to be warm and dry, according to the National Weather Service. Surface winds are expected to rise to about 20 miles per hour in the afternoon hours with gusts reaching the low 30s.

Another fire start occurred on Saturday, April 28. The Water Fire, located near the town of Mimbres and the East Fire, is currently burning 765 acres of land. The final update for the fire was sent Monday noting that crews had contained 60% of the perimeter.

An aerial view of smoke from the Water Fire burning in the Gila National Forest on May 1, 2022.
An aerial view of smoke from the Water Fire burning in the Gila National Forest on May 1, 2022.

Fire activity slowed over the days since it started. The forest service said fire personnel will continue mop-up operations and search for remaining hotspots. There will be no further updates on the fire unless there are significant changes.

The East Fire is also still burning, but seems to be under control. It started April 22 on private land and grew to 183 acres by April 25. By then, crews had 100% of the perimeter contained. They continue to monitor the perimeter, but no further growth has been reported.

No evacuations or closures have been mandated in relation to any of these three incidents. Several structures have been threatened, but it is unclear what type of structures they are or whether they have since been damaged.

Updates for other fires burning across the state can be found online at nmfireinfo.com.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Silver City Sun-News: Two new wildfires burning over 1,200 acres in the Gila National Forest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing

    The fire burning pine forests about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from Priscilla Crespin’s home is the largest wildfire in the U.S. and the first to force the 81-year-old to leave the small northeastern New Mexico city where she has spent nearly all her life. Crespin left her home in Las Vegas, New Mexico in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains on Monday because smoke from the fire wasn't good for her asthma, her children were growing concerned and other family members who live nearby were making plans to leave. On Tuesday, residents awoke to blue skies as the wind shifted — but afternoon gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) were predicted to fan the blaze, making for extremely dangerous conditions and tough work for firefighters that is expected to last through the weekend.

  • Crash spills hot 'asphalt binder' in Northern California forest, Smith River

    A truck that crashed on a remote highway spilled 2,000 gallons of hot asphalt binder in a Northern California forest last week.

  • Severe storms possible Monday and Wednesday

    The Storm Prediction Center said Wichita Falls will be at Slight Risk for severe storms Monday.

  • Cambodia PM appeals to Myanmar junta for access to Suu Kyi

    Cambodia's prime minister has urged Myanmar's top general to allow a special Southeast Asian envoy access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in his strongest call so far for the junta chief to demonstrate commitment to a regional peace process. Hun Sen, chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in a video call on Monday told Min Aung Hlaing it was crucial the envoy meets all stakeholders in Myanmar, including Suu Kyi, who in recent months has been convicted of corruption and incitement.

  • K-pop cheerleaders: the 'flowers' of South Korean baseball

    In baseball-mad South Korea teams of professional cheerleaders pumping up players and fans with elaborate K-pop routines are as integral to the games as beer and fried chicken. Imported by American missionaries more than 100 years ago, baseball is South Korea's most cherished spectator sport, beating out even football. There are no cheerleaders in Major League Baseball in the United States, but they are central to the spectacle in South Korea as they relentlessly dance, cheer and lead the fan chanting throughout entire games.

  • Large fire breaks out at popular New Hampshire resort

    HAPPENING NOW: Crews are at the scene of a multi-alarm fire at the Red Jacket Resort in North Conway.

  • Hormone-disrupting ‘forever chemicals,’ phthalates may impair bone health in teen males: study

    Exposure to two classes of endocrine-disrupting compounds — “forever chemicals” and phthalates — may be associated with poor bone health in male teens, a new study has found. Some of these disrupters, which interfere with the way the body’s hormones work, could be responsible for reducing bone mineral density in adolescent boys, according to the study…

  • Why revelations in political books don't become public sooner

    "At the end of the day, it has no impact on sales," James Comey and Maggie Haberman's book agent said of the backlash to delayed scoops.

  • GOP lawmaker wanted 25th Amendment used to remove Trump post-Jan. 6: book

    Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) reportedly floated the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Trump from office in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Newhouse made the suggestion during a virtual meeting with House Republicans after the Capitol riot but before the chamber voted to impeach Trump, according…

  • Sen. Tom Cotton leads GOP bill to defund Biden's DHS disinformation board

    Cotton and his colleagues introduced the bill taking aim at DHS’s new board amid First Amendment concerns from critics and lawmakers alike.

  • Far from home: Officers wrangle loose emu named Kevin who traveled 30+ miles to Lenoir

    Officers managed to get a dog leash around the emu and feed it.

  • Arizona Cardinals' 2022 NFL draft class among worst in some NFL draft grades, report cards

    Some NFL writers weren't exactly thrilled with GM Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 NFL draft class.

  • Frazier, Mariners argue 1st of delayed arbitration cases

    Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners argued the first of this year's delayed salary arbitration cases on Monday, with the second baseman/outfielder asking for a raise from $4.3 million to $8 million and the team arguing for $6.7 million. Arbitrators Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller heard the case virtually. Frazier is batting .250 with no homers and 11 RBIs this season, though no statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons.

  • How Florida’s Stop WOKE Act could impose a chilling effect on diversity efforts in the workplace

    By encouraging colorblindness and restricting how race is taught in classrooms and discussed in the workplace, the Stop WOKE Act can potentially undermine both freedom of speech and the beauty of diverse perspectives.

  • Met Gala 2022: Fashion Statements

    Celebrities come dressed to impress at the annual Met Gala.

  • As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

    Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where some residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others hustled to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state's psychiatric hospital. The fire has charred more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) and flames could be seen from the small northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas just a couple miles away. Fire officials said they were encouraged by a forecast for Tuesday of improving humidity and shifting winds.

  • Lexington Herald-Leader's John Clay makes his 2022 Kentucky Derby horse picks

    Lexington Herald-Leader's John Clay believes a former Bob Baffert horse will win the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Which one?

  • 15 inches of snow makes Nebraska look like 'middle of winter' in early May

    The Nebraska Department of Transportation works to try and reopen Interstate 80 on Monday, after heavy snowfall totals hit the Nebraska Panhandle. (Photo/Nebraska DoT) It can certainly snow in May, something that residents of parts of western Nebraska learned Monday as a heavy dose of fresh powder closed highways and led to several accidents. Some places in the Nebraska Panhandle picked up nearly a foot or more of snow on the second day of May. Despite the strong early-May sun, cold air with hea

  • Despite absences, Giants enter huge Dodgers series leading MLB in scoring

    The Giants have recently put out lineups that look more fit for Triple-A, but they enter the first series against the Dodgers leading the Majors in runs per game. Here's how they're doing it.

  • A Spoiler-Filled Chat With Julia Garner About Her Ozark Character's Fate

    Plus, would Ruth Langmore and Anna Delvey be friends?