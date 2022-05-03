Two new wildfires burning over 1,200 acres in the Gila National Forest

Smoke and flames are visible at night of the Water Fire burning in the Gila National Forest on May 1, 2022.

SILVER CITY – Two wildfires ignited in the Gila National Forest over the weekend, burning a collective 1,200 acres of U.S. Forest Service land.

The Turkey Fire was reported after 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1 near State Highway 159 and Elk Mountain. It is burning an estimated 500 acres with 0% of the perimeter contained as the latest report Monday.

The forest service noted that the fire is burning heavy fuels as aircraft make drops overhead. As of Monday, the department said fire personnel have made good progress with strategic burning operations and dozer line.

A Red Flag Warning will remain in place through Wednesday as weather conditions continue to be warm and dry, according to the National Weather Service. Surface winds are expected to rise to about 20 miles per hour in the afternoon hours with gusts reaching the low 30s.

Another fire start occurred on Saturday, April 28. The Water Fire, located near the town of Mimbres and the East Fire, is currently burning 765 acres of land. The final update for the fire was sent Monday noting that crews had contained 60% of the perimeter.

An aerial view of smoke from the Water Fire burning in the Gila National Forest on May 1, 2022.

Fire activity slowed over the days since it started. The forest service said fire personnel will continue mop-up operations and search for remaining hotspots. There will be no further updates on the fire unless there are significant changes.

The East Fire is also still burning, but seems to be under control. It started April 22 on private land and grew to 183 acres by April 25. By then, crews had 100% of the perimeter contained. They continue to monitor the perimeter, but no further growth has been reported.

No evacuations or closures have been mandated in relation to any of these three incidents. Several structures have been threatened, but it is unclear what type of structures they are or whether they have since been damaged.

Updates for other fires burning across the state can be found online at nmfireinfo.com.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Silver City Sun-News: Two new wildfires burning over 1,200 acres in the Gila National Forest