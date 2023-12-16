Two Wilmington-area towns named as prime offseason beach trip locations by Visit NC

Wrightsville Beach retains its charm, even throughout the winter months, according to Visit NC's 5 Offseason North Carolina Beach Trips list.

Two local beaches retain their beauty and adventure even throughout the cooler months, according to Visit NC's 5 Offseason North Carolina Beach Trips list.

These two offseason locations exist here in the local area, ready to provide winter visitors with a variety of "land-based adventures and cultural attractions," all with the perks of lessened traffic and smaller crowds, according to Visit NC.

What else sets these beach towns apart?

Southport

Visit NC ranks Southport as a prime location for an offseason beach trip.

Southport ranked No. 3 on the travel webpage's list.

Widely known as the location for the cinematic-adaption of the Nicholas Sparks novel "Safe Haven," this town's beauty is already a well-established allure.

In addition, Visit NC titles Southport a "premier paddling destination," thanks to its location "straddling the Cape Fear River, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean."

The webpage urges visitors to make a trip to the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, indulge in paddling tour with the Adventure Kayak Company, and explore Bald Head Island, which is only two miles offshore of Southport.

Bald Head Island is home to the state's "largest swath of maritime forest" and the oldest lighthouse, known as Old Baldy, according to the Visit NC list.

Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach is listed by Visit NC as an offseason beach trip location.

While summer crowds dissipate in the colder months, "the town's charm remains," Visit NC writes.

For this reason, Wrightsville Beach ranked No. 5 on the travel webpage's list

Explore the coastline through paddling or explore buffered inland waterways, such as Town Creek or Black River, Visit NC suggests.

Visit NC also highlights Wrightsville Beach's proximity to downtown Wilmington, which is "loaded with enticing cultural attractions," according to the webpage.

The Cameron Art Musuem, Wilmington Railroad Musuem, and Burgwin-Wright House are listed as must-see attractions.

Wilmington's historical district is highlighted as the largest in the state.

The annual Cucalorus Film Festival highlights Wilmington's creative side, according to Visit NC.

Other North Carolina Offseason Beaches

Three other North Carolina beach towns made the Visit NC list.

Manteo, Beaufort and Nags Head all remain prime vacation locations even throughout the winter months, according to Visit NC.

The travel webpage provides more details about the attractions of each of these beach town locations here.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Southport, Wrightsville Beach top offseason trip locations, Visit NC says