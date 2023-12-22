Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in KY city. One worth $2M remains unclaimed

A winning lottery ticket worth $2 million remains unclaimed following Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

In a Thursday release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Five Star Convenience Store at 871 North Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff. The winning numbers in the Dec. 20 drawing are 27, 35, 41, 56, 60 and Powerball 16.

If you have the winning ticket, Kentucky Lottery says to call 1-877-789-4532 to schedule a time to claim the prize. The lottery’s offices are closed for the Christmas holiday, but will reopen Tuesday. Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Kentucky Lottery says to sign the back of Powerball ticket and to keep in a secure location until you can claim your prize.

The unclaimed ticket is one of two big winning Powerball tickets sold in Radcliff for the Dec. 20 drawing. One Hardin County man has already claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing a ticket from Walmart, collecting $715,005 after taxes.

Powerball tasks players with selecting six numbers to match the drawing’s five white balls and red Powerball. The $2 million winner won the game’s second top prize of $1 million, but had payed an addition $1 for the Power Play, multiplying all winnings except the jackpot.

There’s still no winner of Powerball’s rolling progressive jackpot, and as of Thursday it was worth an estimated $620 million, according to Kentucky Lottery. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, according to Kentucky Lottery’s website.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.