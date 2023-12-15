Two winning tickets score $180,000 in Fantasy 5 drawings Thursday. Here's where they were sold

Two winning tickets scored big in yesterday's Florida Lottery.

One Fantasy 5 ticket, sold in a Publix in Pensacola, won $57,605 in the afternoon drawing, and a quick pick from a Publix Liquor Store in Lakeland won $122,404. Not a bad day's work.

Games played Thursday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5. Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $28 million.

Here are Thursday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Thursday, Dec. 14 drawing

Winning numbers: 10-11-22-36-52 Cashball: 3

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 15

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Thursday, Dec. 14

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 1-12-13-17-22

Jackpot: : $57,605.13

Winning tickets: Publix #1316, 5055 N 9th Avenue, Pensacola

Next jackpot draw date: Dec.. 15

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Thursday, Dec. 14

Winning numbers evening drawing: 5-19-21-22-36

Jackpot: $122,404.74

Winning tickets: Publix Liquor Store #1734, 7352 Kathleen Road, Lakeland - QP

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 15

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Thursday, Dec. 7 drawing

Morning: 2 winners

Matinee: 15 winners

Afternoon: 12 winners

Evening: 2 winners

Late night: 5 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

