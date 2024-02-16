These two Wisconsin cities rank among the top 10 best for quality of life in the U.S.

Most of us already know that Wisconsin's cities are great places to live, but now we have even more data to back that up.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the "Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in the U.S. in 2023-2024," and two Wisconsin cities ranked among the top 10. Green Bay, home of the Packers, ranked seventh, and the state's capital, Madison, earned an impressive third.

Rankings were based on four indices, using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' internal resources.

Here is a summary of the factors considered in each index:

Quality of Life Index (36%) ― crime rates per 100,000 people; quality of public education/college readiness; resident wellbeing; average commute time; quality and availability of healthcare; air quality index, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Risk Index.

Value Index (23%) ― housing affordability determined by dividing the blended annual housing cost by the blended median annual household income for each metro area, and data on the price parity for goods, housing, utilities and other.

Desirability Index (22%) ― desirability to live in the area; census data on people moving into and out of the area; weather temperateness, and number of restaurants and drinking establishments per 100,000 people.

Job Market Index (19%) ― unemployment rate and average annual salary.

Here's how Wisconsin's second- and third-largest cities earned their high scores for quality of life.

Madison, Wis., ranked third on U.S. News & World Report's list of the "Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in the U.S." in 2024.

Madison is the third-best city to live in the U.S. in 2024

Badger game days. Summer lake life. World-class tech businesses, healthcare and dining.

U.S. News ranked Wisconsin's capital city third for the best quality of life in the U.S. in 2024.

The Madison metro area's population is just over 674,500, U.S. News reported, and the median age of residents is 36.5 years old. The average annual salary of $59,510 is slightly above the national average of $58,260. Healthcare, information technology and manufacturing are three of the most popular industries for employment and attract many transplants.

"It is somewhat rare to encounter a native Madisonian," writes U.S. News' Holly Henschen. "Some who have relocated attended UW-Madison and never left. Others relocated to Madison for work. Nevertheless, the small-town vibe of Madison shines through."

Madisonians' average commute time of 21.9 minutes is about five minutes less than the national average.

However, the city's cost of living is higher than both the state and national averages. Madison's median home price is $398,096, while the national average price is $383,883. Monthly median rent in Wisconsin's capital city is $1,143.

The average summer temperature is just under 70 degrees, and the average winter temp is 21.6 degrees. Madisonians enjoy the outdoors year-round with activities like ice fishing, skating and cross-country skiing.

Green Bay offers the seventh-best quality of life in the US in 2024

Also known as Titletown, Green Bay is home to the NFL's storied Packers franchise, ample outdoor recreation activities, and fun museums, restaurants and shopping.

U.S. News ranked Green Bay seventh for the best quality of life in the U.S. in 2024. Residents and visitors can enjoy regular stadium tours at Lambeau Field, boating on the Fox River, the Bay Beach Amusement Park, and the Titletown District's full-size public football field, park, and winter tubing and ice skating.

The Green Bay metro area's population is 326,590, U.S. News reported, and the median age of residents is 38.9 years old. At $51,510, the average annual salary is below the national average of $58,260. However, housing costs in Green Bay are well below average. The city's median home price is $278,558, compared to the national average of $383,883. Monthly median rent in Green Bay is just $851, according to U.S. News.

Green Bay's average commute time of just under 20 minutes is nearly seven minutes less than the national average. The city is also in a prime spot for day trips throughout Wisconsin. It's about two hours from Milwaukee, 2.5 hours from Madison and 90 minutes from Door County.

Boulder, Colo., ranked second on U.S. News & World Report's list of the "Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in the U.S." in 2024.

Where are the best US cities to live in 2024?

Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich., topped U.S. News' list of the "Best Places to Live for Quality of Life" this year. Residents enjoy a summer festival season, college town charm, an exciting arts and food scene, and year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. Plus, more than 90% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a public park.

Located about an hour from Rocky Mountain National Park, the outdoor recreation mecca of Boulder, Colo., ranked second on U.S. News' list. Mountains, numerous parks and miles of hiking trails attract many skiers, hikers, rock climbers, trail runners, cyclists and more.

Here are the top 10 best cities for quality of life in 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Ann Arbor, Mich. Boulder, Colo. Madison, Wis. San Jose, Calif. Portland, Maine Boston Green Bay, Wis. Hartford, Conn. Rochester, N.Y. Trenton, N.J.

Wisconsin is the only state with two cities on the list.

