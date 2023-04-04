Two Wisconsin men indicted by grand jury after Manitowoc-area drug investigation, 'controlled buys' to authorities

MANITOWOC - Two men face federal drug charges after a grand jury indictment, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

James M. Gremore, a 43-year-old from Two Rivers, and Moises Perez-Ochoa, a 39-year-old from Ellsworth, were both subjects of two separate investigations by the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Two Rivers Police Department.

Both men are suspected of selling methamphetamine in "controlled buys" from undercover investigators in Manitowoc County, and Gremore is also suspected of selling fentanyl, authorities said.

The Metro Drug Unit also searched a Manitowoc storage facility and Gremore's home in Two Rivers. Authorities said they found 49 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and stolen firearms in these locations.

At the time of the investigation, Gremore was out on bail for multiple felony drug charges in Manitowoc County.

Perez-Ochoa faces two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Meanwhile, Gremore is charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Their jury trial is set for May 30, according to public records.

