Two women accused of trafficking 2,500 fentanyl pills in Grand Forks County

Sep. 26—GRAND FORKS COUNTY — Two Minnesota women were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 26, for trafficking approximately 2,500 fentanyl pills in Grand Forks County.

According to an affidavit in the case, a Grand Forks County sheriff's deputy pulled over a silver 2012 Audi A6 on Interstate 29 for failing to maintain a single lane.

Law enforcement had probable cause to believe the two women, 32-year-old Diana Christine Nason and 31-year-old Mary Antoinette Fedick, were transporting fentanyl from Minneapolis to Grand Forks, the affidavit said.

The Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force responded to the scene. Nason told law enforcement "she had a large amount of M30 fentanyl pills in her underwear," and estimated there were approximately 2,500 pills, the affidavit said.

The baggies of pills found in Nason's underwear weighed 281.8 grams and tested positive for fentanyl.

Nason told law enforcement she was traveling to sell fentanyl in Grand Forks, which she's done multiple times in the past. She sells the drugs to one person for approximately $3 to $5 per pill.

Fedick told law enforcement she'd made multiple trips to Grand Forks with Nason with the intention of selling fentanyl.

A smoking device with residue was located on Nason. An additional baggie of 25 fentanyl pills was found inside the vehicle.

A 1-year-old child was in the vehicle. The affidavit doesn't specify whether the child belongs to either Nason or Fedick.

Nason was charged with Class A felony possession of 10 or more grams of fentanyl with intent to deliver, as well as Class C felony reckless endangerment and Class C felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second or subsequent offense.

Fedick was charged with Class A felony possession of 10 or more grams of fentanyl with intent to deliver and Class C felony reckless endangerment.

The Class A felony charges have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.