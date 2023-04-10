Two women arrested for alleged prostitution following raid on Woodland Park spa

Two women were arrested on suspicion that they offered prostitution services out of a Woodland Park massage parlor, officials said Monday.

The suspects were arrested when local and county law enforcement executed a search warrant Wednesday at Tokyo Foot Spa on Notch Road, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

During the raid, investigators seized $11,652 in suspected illicit proceeds, leading the prosecutor to file charges against the suspects for conspiracy and prostitution, prosecutor's said.

If convicted, the women could face three to five years in prison for the third-degree conspiracy charge, and up to six months in county jail for engaging in prostitution, a disorderly persons offense.

Both suspects were released pending their initial court dates.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Tokyo Foot Spa in Woodland Park NJ raided, arrests made