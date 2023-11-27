Two women arrested for assaulting Jewish woman after Israeli hostage poster confrontation: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested two women who assaulted a Jewish woman in Manhattan during a confrontation over Israeli hostage posters.

Authorities say that Mehwish Omer, 26, and Stephanie Gonzalez, 25, have been charged with assault as a hate crime. Omer has also been charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime, while Gonzalez has been charged with attempted robbery.

According to police, just before 10 p.m. on November 9, the victim, a 41-year-old woman spotted Omer and Gonzalez taking down Israeli hostage posters from a light pole at he corner of Riverside Drive and West 82nd Street.

The victim got into an argument with the suspects as she recorded them with her cell phone.

Police say the two suspects then assaulted the victim, forcibly ripping off her Star of David necklace. The suspects also knocked the victim's cell phone out of her hand and onto the ground, before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her face and neck but refused further medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is continuing to investigate the incident.