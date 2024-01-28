Two women arrested in connection to Irving double murder
Two women were arrested in Irving after police say they helped a double murder suspect evade authorities. The suspect is still at large.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
With a healthy dose of heart and whimsy, the Sundance documentary Seeking Mavis Beacon follows two young Black women who are devoted to finding the original model for Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.
Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards, and exclusive perks. Here’s how to get a business credit card in 4 steps.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
Personal loan funding times can vary. Here’s what the process looks like and how long you have to wait before you're approved for a personal loan.
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
Financial emergencies are almost inevitable — thankfully, it's possible to get a personal loan fast in a pinch.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
If you're a first-time home buyer, you have several options when it comes to getting a mortgage.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Save over $300 on the retail price when you buy this luggage set at Walmart. Three lightweight roller bags all for under $90.
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a formal probe into the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three UK. The news hardly comes as a surprise, given that the £15 billion ($19 billion) joint venture would reduce the U.K.'s main infrastructure-owning mobile networks from four to three (the other two being EE and O2), and the duo had already allowed until the end of 2024 for the deal to conclude. "This deal would bring together two of the major players in the U.K. telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement.
The stories you need to start your day: How Trump might derail immigration talks, Justin Timberlake’s new single and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
There's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Right now, the 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale - some at pretty huge discounts.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
Researchers at MIT have developed a rapid 3D-printing technique that uses liquid metal instead of polymer resin. This process allows for the complete creation of large aluminum parts, such as chair frames, in minutes.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The two-door 2024 Jeep Wrangler is available with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package that includes 35-inch tires, a lift kit, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.