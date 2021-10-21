Two women arrested in connection with kidnapping of baby from Garland motel room

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Two more women were in custody Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of a 20-month-old boy from a Garland motel, Garland police said.

Garland investigators believe the Sunday kidnapping was an isolated incident where the suspects involved knew the mother.

Garland police said Romeisha Brown surrendered to authorities about 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 41-year-old Kemberly Suzanne Williams was located early Thursday at a motel.

On Sunday, 34-year-old Lashonda Price of Seagoville was stopped by authorities in Dallas, and the police located the kidnapped child.

The three women face charges of kidnapping, Garland police said.

The women are accused of kidnapping the boy at a motel around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway in Garland, according to police.

Video surveillance shows the mother of the infant running after the kidnappers and pulling the front license plate off the vehicle before it drives away.

Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau said police were able to use the license plate number to identify the vehicle used in the kidnapping.

Minutes later, authorities tracked down the black Jeep Renegade used in the kidnapping and observed it on Northwest Highway near LBJ Freeway in Dallas.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Price. An 11-year-old and the kidnapped child also were inside of the vehicle.

The kidnapped boy was returned to his mother.

