Two women arrested for mail theft

May 17—Two women were arrested Monday, May 15, for mail theft by Walker County Sheriff Deputy D. Arce in the 3000 block of State Highway 19. Chasity Stanley, 24, and Haley Johnson, 25, were initially stopped by deputies for active warrants out of Trinity County.

According to Walker County Sheriff's Office Deputy Marlene Wells, Deputy Arce saw pair getting out of a car and recognized them as known suspects.

"Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputy Arce observed a green pipe and an abundance of mail covering the floorboard of the back and passenger side of the vehicle," said Deputy Wells.

While searching the car, mail belonging to 57 different addresses was found. Also located in the car was a small, brown bag with five checks with varying names and addresses.

Stanley is currently being held for Theft of Mail with over 30 addresses which is a third degree felony, endangering a child with imminent danger or bodily injury this is a second degree feeling warrant out of Trinity County. Her bond total is $50,000.

Johnson is currently being held for Theft of Mail with over 30 addresses which is a third degree felony, criminal mischief over $750 under $2,500, five warrants out of Trinity County for hinder apprehension or prosecution know felon which is a third degree felony, abandon or endangering a child with imminent danger or bodily injury which is a second degree felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon which is a third degree felony, possession of a controlled substance of 1 gram and under four grams which is a third degree felony, and theft of mail over 10 under 30 addresses with is a State Jail Felony. Her bond total is $90,000.

"Detectives have been contacting all mail theft victims," Wells said. "If you are concerned you were a victim, please call us at 936-435-2400."

Sheriff Clint McRae said he thanks the deputies for their observances and their proactive patrol of Walker County.

Detectives are working with the United States Postal Service inspector in the case.